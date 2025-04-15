Three accused get 7 years jail in Khalil Qamar’s kidnap case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday awarded seven-year imprisonment each to three accused in honey-trap and kidnap-for-ransom case of a play-writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

The three convicts include Amna Urooj, Zeeshan Qayyum, and Mamnoon Haider. The court during the last hearing had reserved its verdict.

The court announced its verdict and acquitted eight other accused in the case. They were Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Ahmad, Falaksher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali and Javed Iqbal.

It may be mentioned that the Khalil Rehman was abducted in the honey-trap case in July last.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025