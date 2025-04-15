Surge in remittances: PM terms a ‘huge trust’ in govt policies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday boasted that Pakistanis living abroad pumped a record-breaking $4 billion into the country last month – the highest monthly remittance in the country’s history.

Terming it a “huge trust” in his government’s policies, Sharif was all praise for the overseas Pakistanis for the cash dividend, which brought total remittances this fiscal year to a whopping $28 billion.

“This 37.4% surge compared to March last year shows expatriate Pakistanis trust in us and they’re putting their money where it is supposed to be sent,” he said, in a message released during the Overseas Pakistanis Convention, as he is currently in UK.

He lauded the Diaspora as “the real asset of Pakistan,” saying their hard work abroad doesn’t just bring pride – it fuels the country’s struggling economy.

“They’re our unsung heroes – working day and night overseas, sending dollars back home, and helping us stand tall,” he declared, pledging to keep the support flowing their way.

The statement from Prime Minister Sharif comes as political tensions rise, with jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan urging his supporters overseas to halt foreign remittances – a move Sharif Administration is clearly working to counter.

