Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

Mineral exploration, tech-driven solutions crucial for cooperation: Congressmen

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 06:39am

ISLAMABAD: A group of US congressmen on Monday expressed optimism that mineral exploration and technology-driven solutions will be central to future cooperation between Washington and Islamabad.

Talking to reporters, the three-member delegation of the US Congress led by Jack Bergman along with Thomas Souzzi and Jonathan Jackson – as they wrapped up their visit a day ago – described their visit to Pakistan as a significant step in strengthening trust, boosting economic ties, and laying the groundwork for a more robust global partnership.

Without going into any further detail, they called the trip “extraordinarily successful,” emphasising a renewed commitment to deepening relations between the two countries.

The Congressmen, who also held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir Shah during their visit, said the partnership between the two countries could have wider benefits for emerging economies around the world.

“This is bigger than just two countries,” said Congressman Jack Bergman, a member of the delegation. “What we’re building here could impact developing regions around the globe.”

Bergman, known for his work on defence and industry, stressed that both nations’ shared values of freedom and sovereignty serve as a strong foundation for future collaboration.

He pointed to mining innovations and emerging technologies as crucial areas for long-term global growth. “We’re not just talking. We’re laying the foundation for industries that could transform economies – in Pakistan and beyond,” he said, emphasising that mineral exploration and tech solutions are at the forefront of the partnership.

Congressman Suozzi began his remarks with a warm “Assalamu Alaikum,” thanking Pakistan for its hospitality. “This visit has been nothing short of incredible,” he said, adding Pakistanis are hardworking, educated, family-oriented, and the kind of people you build a future with.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening economic security through joint efforts and lauded the Pakistani diaspora in the US for its significant contributions to American society.

Congressman Jackson echoed the praise and expressed his optimism about Pakistan’s future. “The future of Pakistan is bright. I saw it in the people, the culture, and the leadership,” he added.

The lawmakers said that now is the time to build on shared history and mutual trust to forge a resilient and forward-looking partnership.

