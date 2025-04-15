AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

‘Better Class’ in prison: IHC issues notices to jail authorities over Bushra’s plea

Terence J Sigamony Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to jail authorities in a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, seeking improved jail facilities and “Better Class” in the prison.

A single bench of Justice Inaam Amin Minhas, on Monday, heard the petition moved by Bushra Bibi, the spouse of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, lawyers, Usman Gul and Zahir Abbas represented Bushra Bibi and requested the court for better jail facilities for her.

The IHC bench issued notices to the interior secretary and the superintendent of Adiala Jail directing them to submit their responses in this matter.

Later, the court deferred hearing for two weeks.

Bushra Bibi, filed the petition through her lawyers, Chaudhary Zaheer Abbas and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary and adopted the stance that as a former First Lady who resided in the Prime Minister’s House, she is entitled to better facilities under the law due to her standard of living and lifestyle.

Her counsels asserted that Bushra requested better facilities from jail authorities, but received no response. The lawyers said that her husband, Imran Khan, is also receiving better facilities in the same Adiala Jail.

The petition cited the Jail Rules 1978, seeking court direction for the respondents to fulfill their legal responsibilities and provide better jail amenities to Bushra Bibi.

She cited the federal government through secretary of interior, superintendent Adiala Jail and the Islamabad chief commissioner as respondents.

The petition said that as per social status of the petitioner, she remained First Lady from August 2018 to April 2022 and was a resident of Prime Minister’s House, Pakistan and she is accustomed with better living in her previous life and qualifies the prescribed criteria enshrined in Prison Rules 1978 for acquiring the better class in the prison.

It added that since after the admission of petitioner in the prison i.e. 17.01.2025, the respondent No2 was repeatedly requested to classify the petitioner as per law and prevailing rules but he lended a deaf ear on the request of the petitioner till today.

Bushra’s counsels mentioned that the petitioner moved a written application to the respondent No2 in this regard but the same has not been decided yet and petitioner has not been classified yet as per her entitlement under the law and rules.

Therefore, they prayed that the respondents be directed to perform his legal obligation and classify the petitioner as per her entitlement of “BETTER CLASS” in prison under the rules 1978.

