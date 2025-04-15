Envoys of Iran, Turkiye call on CJP

ISLAMABAD: The ambassadors of Türkiye and Iran on Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

Irfan Neziroglu, ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, and Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Monday, separately met with the CJP Yahya at the Supreme Court Building, Islamabad.

In his meeting with the Türkish ambassador, the chief justice acknowledged the strong judicial ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and appreciated the ongoing collaboration through Türkiye’s judicial exchange programmes with the Shariah Academy.

He emphasised the importance of extending such initiatives to the district judiciary, allowing judicial officers to benefit from exposure to Turkish practices in court management, digitisation, and the use of AI technology.

Ambassador Neziroglu conveyed the greetings and goodwill of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Turkey and reiterated his country’s interest in furthering judicial cooperation.

In the meeting with the Iranian ambassador, both dignitaries reaffirmed the significance of judicial collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.

Ambassador Moghadam conveyed congratulations on behalf of the chief justice of Iran on Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment and extended an invitation for an official visit to Iran. He also informed that the chief justice of Iran intends to visit Pakistan in the near future.

The chief justice welcomed both prospective visits, noting that such high-level exchanges provide vital opportunities for mutual learning and strengthening institutional linkages. He stressed the importance of broadening judicial cooperation to include the district judiciary, particularly in emerging areas such as digital transformation and AI integration in court systems.

