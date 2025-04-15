AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-15

Comprehensive industrial policy being pursued: SAPM

Recorder Report Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan Monday said the government is pursuing a comprehensive national industrial policy to promote exports of the country.

Addressing an international workshop on salt mining here, Haroon said that five model factories have been established in surgical sectors, whereas, development of another five model factories in the printing and packaging sector is underway.

The special assistant called for promoting industrialisation in the country as it is essential for the creation of job opportunities in the country.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised that innovation and sustainability are critical needs of the hour in the salt mining industry. He acknowledged the pivotal role being played by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) in the industrial development of the country.

Highlighting key initiatives, Khan mentioned the ministry plans to establish model factories aimed at enhancing productivity and value addition. He, particularly, stressed the importance of boosting global demand for Pakistan’s renowned pink salt, known not only for its unique taste but also for its health benefits, including stress relief and therapeutic uses.

“Value addition will lead to increased exports and generate employment opportunities,” he stated. “We must prioritise utility creation and aim for a strong presence in the global market.”

The workshop includes sessions focused on mine safety, productivity, and exploring new business opportunities in the salt sector. International experts and industry leaders are participating in discussions surrounding exports and value-added products.

Khan also noted the significance of the National Industrial Policy, currently being formulated, as a vital step towards enhancing the country’s export potential and industrial growth. He reiterated that minerals like pink salt and gemstone factors are essential to boosting Pakistan’s mineral exports.

He concluded with a call to action: “We must steer our economy towards growth in GDP, salt mining, and mineral exports. Highlighting our products on the global stage is key to creating job opportunities and sustainable economic development.”

The workshop will continue until April 16, 2025, bringing together experts, stakeholders, and policymakers to explore the full potential of Pakistan’s salt mining industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SAPM Exports Industrial Sector industrial policy Haroon Akhtar Khan

Comments

200 characters

Comprehensive industrial policy being pursued: SAPM

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories