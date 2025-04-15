Comprehensive industrial policy being pursued: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan Monday said the government is pursuing a comprehensive national industrial policy to promote exports of the country.

Addressing an international workshop on salt mining here, Haroon said that five model factories have been established in surgical sectors, whereas, development of another five model factories in the printing and packaging sector is underway.

The special assistant called for promoting industrialisation in the country as it is essential for the creation of job opportunities in the country.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised that innovation and sustainability are critical needs of the hour in the salt mining industry. He acknowledged the pivotal role being played by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) in the industrial development of the country.

Highlighting key initiatives, Khan mentioned the ministry plans to establish model factories aimed at enhancing productivity and value addition. He, particularly, stressed the importance of boosting global demand for Pakistan’s renowned pink salt, known not only for its unique taste but also for its health benefits, including stress relief and therapeutic uses.

“Value addition will lead to increased exports and generate employment opportunities,” he stated. “We must prioritise utility creation and aim for a strong presence in the global market.”

The workshop includes sessions focused on mine safety, productivity, and exploring new business opportunities in the salt sector. International experts and industry leaders are participating in discussions surrounding exports and value-added products.

Khan also noted the significance of the National Industrial Policy, currently being formulated, as a vital step towards enhancing the country’s export potential and industrial growth. He reiterated that minerals like pink salt and gemstone factors are essential to boosting Pakistan’s mineral exports.

He concluded with a call to action: “We must steer our economy towards growth in GDP, salt mining, and mineral exports. Highlighting our products on the global stage is key to creating job opportunities and sustainable economic development.”

The workshop will continue until April 16, 2025, bringing together experts, stakeholders, and policymakers to explore the full potential of Pakistan’s salt mining industry.

