AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

ATC dismisses 80 bail pleas, approves bails of 6 PTI workers

Fazal Sher Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, dismissed 80 bail applications, out of 86 pleas, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in different cases registered against them in connection with the November 26 protest.

The ATC judge, Abual Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain, while announcing its reserved judgement, rejected bail applications of 80 PTI workers and approved bails pleas of six workers against the surety bonds of Rs5,000 each in cases registered at Tarnol and Kohsar police stations.

Defence counsel Ansar Kiyani, during the hearing, argued that none of the accused were initially named in the First Information Reports (FIRs) and were nominated after an identification parade, which, he stated, was conducted five months after the incident. He also questioned the legitimacy of the identification process, claiming it was conducted entirely in English language.

“Could the police officer speak English? Could the accused even understand English?” Kiyani questioned. He added that no recoveries were made from the accused and that many of them were arrested from their homes, not from the scene of the protest.

Kiyani also criticised the practice of transferring individuals from Rawalpindi jails into cases filed in Islamabad months later. “Statements given under police custody hold no legal weight,” he said.

Defence lawyers contended that no concrete role, evidence, or recovery links the accused to the alleged offenses, and therefore, bail should be granted.

They also pointed out that the court had already approved bail for some co-accused in similar cases, and that many FIRs, involve recoveries already made in Rawalpindi.

Advocate Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan, representing the PTI workers, argued that none of the arrests were made from the protest site. “All individuals were picked up from their homes,” he stated.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Kayani, while objecting to defence counsels’ claims, stated that the bail applications were being heard post-arrest, and that superior courts had already established legal precedents in such matters. “At this stage, we must determine the accused’s connection to the case,” he said.

He claimed that police have evidence linking the accused to violent incidents, and that all suspects were identified by eyewitnesses during the identification parade. “Whether the identification was done in Pashto or Persian language is a matter for trial — right now, this is a bail hearing.”

He requested the court to reject the bail applications. The court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its judgment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC PTI Anti Terrorism Court PTI workers

Comments

200 characters

ATC dismisses 80 bail pleas, approves bails of 6 PTI workers

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories