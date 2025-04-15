AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Opinion Print 2025-04-15

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A James Ken doll isn’t going to sell here?

Anjum Ibrahim Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 05:57am

“Barbie brand recently released Le Bron James Ken doll.”

“Yes I know he is the first athlete to have a Ken doll, he is a basketball player, and they made the doll taller than others and…”

“These dolls have become a collector’s item – children and adults collect it…”

“So, how much does it cost?”

“75 US dollars.”

“Hmmm.”

“What?”

“The US dollar is kinda eroding these days due to the trade war so perhaps this is the right time for the collectors to buy it.”

“I am not sure there are many in the Land of the Pure who watch basketball so perhaps a James Ken doll isn’t going to sell here, besides given that the foreign exchange reserves are largely sourced to rollovers from friendly countries you can technically open an L/C but…”

“Don’t be negative about the economy, as you and I know, there are many families who have a sizeable income in dollars or Pounds or Euros and so….”

“Right, but that is not what I was thinking when I mentioned the Le Bron James Ken doll.”

“I see, to be honest a Ken doll of our cricket players may not be a coveted item at present, I mean, don’t forget how shall I put it, recent performances…..”

“Babar Azam is still very popular, I mean given the number of advertisements….”

“I reckon we, in the land of the Pure, are not into Ken dolls. Tell me who would like a Ken doll of the most influential man in this country, and before you put your foot in your mouth, let me take a few names: Brown Pope Ken doll…or…or one of Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi or…”

“Don’t be silly, I was thinking Notification Maryam Nawaz….”

“Off with your head.”

“Why the attitude! I reckon she is the eye candyiest of them all and so…”

“Get your facts straight. Ken doll is for males and Barbie is for females.”

“Oops sorry I just didn’t think and…..”

“Please think before you put your foot in your mouth.”

“So how about Nawaz Sharif, I mean four-time prime minister and with the wherewithal to buy all the Batch 1 Ken dolls and….”

“Shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

