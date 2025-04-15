AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

JUI-F announces ‘Down with Israel Million March’ on 27th

Recorder Report Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:48am

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has announced a “Down with Israel Million March” to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on April 27, reaffirming solidarity with the Palestinian people and denouncing Israeli aggression.

Addressing a massive public gathering on Shahrah-e-Quaideen Sunday night, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman declared that the struggle against Israel’s occupation and in support of Palestine will continue. He warned that any attempt to recognize Israel or establish political or economic ties would face severe resistance.

“The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had a clear stance: Israel is an illegitimate state, and no one will be allowed to deviate from this national position,” he stressed.

He endorsed the fatwa for jihad against Israeli aggression issued by the clerics of Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah and called for the execution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom the International Court of Justice has declared a war criminal. He asserted that supporting Gaza’s besieged population — morally, diplomatically, and materially — is a collective obligation.

During the rally, participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against Israel. A grand stage was set for the event, and he was draped in a Palestinian flag upon arrival. He told the gathering their turnout had sent a strong message to the Arab world and Gaza that the Palestinian people are not alone.

Calling on Muslim leaders to act with courage and dignity, the JUI-F leadership condemned the silence of the Islamic world amid what he termed genocide, citing the killing of over 60,000 men, 55,000 children, and 20,000 women. He criticized global powers for backing an entity that lacks any legal foundation and reminded the audience that Israel did not exist on the world map just a century ago.

Fazal accused Britain of orchestrating the occupation of Palestine, comparing the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the Kashmir dispute left behind in South Asia. Highlighting the West’s double standards, he said the world objects to Islamic legal punishments in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan while remaining silent on the mass killing of Palestinians.

He also accused the U.S. of seeking control over Asia’s economy and natural resources and suggested that Washington’s concern lies in the emerging shift of global economic power toward Asia. “America must stop interfering in the Arab world and cease the bloodshed of Muslims,” he warned, citing Afghanistan as a lesson for U.S. military ambitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JUIF Down with Israel Million March

Comments

200 characters

JUI-F announces ‘Down with Israel Million March’ on 27th

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories