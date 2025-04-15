HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

KARACHI: Celebrating a decade of HBL PSL(2016-2025), HBL has launched FanTunes—a groundbreaking fan engagement initiative. HBL is now the first Pakistani bank to integrate cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) that combines music & technology.

For the first time in Pakistan, fans will have the opportunity to compose their own unique HBLPSL FanTunes using AI generative tools. This will not only empower fans to create personalized songs but will also amplify the excitement surrounding HBLPSL X.

Commenting on this, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer–HBL, said, “HBL FanTunes allows us to connect with the youth of Pakistan using generative AI technology. Through FanTunes, HBL is not only redefining digital engagement but also reinforcing HBL’s leadership in technological transformation.”

