Hyderabad rally arrangements reviewed: Indus River is our lifeline, says Faryal Talpur

Press Release Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:08am

KARACHI: A key meeting held at her residence under the chairmanship of Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Faryal Talpur, during which preparations for a Jalsa (gathering) scheduled in Hyderabad on April 18 were finalised.

The meeting was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP central leader Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Provincial Ministers Ali Hassan Zardari and Muhammad Ali Malkani, as well as Special Assistant Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Other attendees included Sohail Anwar Sial, Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, Shafqat Shah Sherazi, Riaz Shah Sherazi, Sikandar Shoro, Pir Mujeeb, and Rawal Sharjeel Memon.

The meeting reviewed in detail the preparations and arrangements for the gathering scheduled to be held at Hattri Ground Hyderabad on April 18.

The meeting was told that the people of Hyderabad Division will participate in the rally in a large number.

Addressing the meeting, Faryal Talpur stated that the rally will take place at 6 PM at Hattri Ground, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She said that this grand rally would serve as a public referendum against the ongoing projects on the Indus River. Every child of Sindh will heed the call of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and participate in the rally.

Faryal Talpur made it clear that the Indus River is our lifeline, and if its water is diverted elsewhere, Sindh will become barren. She emphasised that the PPP does not accept any form of engineering on the Indus River and that the distribution of water must be carried out with complete transparency in accordance with the 1991 agreement.

