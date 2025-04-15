From Belarus with love

No doubt, Belarus is an industrial country with a well-developed manufacturing sector. United Nations Economic Commission for Europe has described Belarus as having “a well-developed industrial sector and highly skilled workforce”.

Our prime minister, who was on a two-day visit to this landlocked and largely Russian speaking country, seems to have been deeply impressed by the massive industrial prowess of this country. That is why on his return prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will benefit from the expertise of Belarus in the agriculture sector by undertaking joint ventures in the country for the agriculture machinery presently being manufactured in Belarus.

During his visit, the prime minister visited a factory manufacturing machinery related to mines and minerals.

In this regard, however, it is equally important to look at Belarusian President’s approach to mutual cooperation. According to President Alexsandr Lukashenko, for example, agriculture and related industries are the drivers of cooperation between his country and Pakistan.

He has also remarked that the two countries should focus, among other things, on addressing tasks. What are those tasks? Of course, these tasks are developing agriculture and ensuring food security. It is also important to note that Alexander Lukashenko has been ruling over Belarus’s 10 million people since 1994.

Since 1990, Belarus’s real GDP has doubled, manufacturing has tripled, and agricultural output has increased by 37%. Our policymakers, therefore, need to draw some lessons from Belarus’ success with a view to augmenting our own manufacturing and agricultural outputs.

Salman Naseer Janjua (Rawalpindi)

