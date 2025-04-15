Pakistan Pavilion shines at opening of World Expo 2025 in Osaka

OSAKA: The World Expo 2025 officially opened its doors to the public Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Pakistan is participating alongside 158 other countries. The Expo is being held on the man-made island of Yumeshima under the overarching theme: “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

The event is expected to attract over 28 million visitors from around the world.

Pakistan makes an impressive appearance at the event with its Pavilion themed “Universe in a Grain of Salt.” It offers a multi-sensory journey into Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and natural resources.

From the moment the Expo opened its gates, the Pakistan Pavilion drew significant attention, with visitors queuing to enter. Unlike conventional displays, the Pavilion invites guests to interact—running their hands across breathtaking pink salt formations, feeling the organic textures, and reconnecting with nature in a profound and grounding way, which is increasingly rare in today’s digital age.

Aligned with the Expo’s theme, the Pavilion re-imagines progress through harmony with the Earth. Visitors are also welcomed into a Healing Garden—a serene space designed to soothe the senses and nurture inner peace.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, is representing Pakistan at Expo 2025 Osaka. Building on the resounding success of its Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai—which attracted over one million visitors—Pakistan is once again poised to captivate global audiences with a dynamic and inspiring showcase of its culture and opportunities.

VISITOR EXPERIENCE: The Pavilion’s design seamlessly blends natural elements with modern aesthetics, creating an immersive experience that reflects the majestic landscapes of Pakistan’s Salt Range. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by towering, handcrafted pink salt structures that invite them to touch, feel, and connect with the mineral’s raw beauty. These mesmerizing formations emit a warm glow, fostering tranquility and offering a space for reflection, connection, and discovery.

KEY FEATURES:

Historical Wall Mural: A wall painting illustrates the history of Pakistan’s Salt Range—from its formation 800 million years ago to the Indus Valley Civilizations of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, the legendary tale of Alexander the Great’s horses discovering salt, and the grandeur of the Mughal era. This visual narrative invites visitors to reflect on salt’s deep historical and cultural significance in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025