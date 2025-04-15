AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

IBA Karachi hosts session on ‘ADR in Commercial Disputes’

Press Release Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:16am

KARACHI: IBA Karachi hosted an informative and insightful session titled, “Impact of IBA for Smoothly Handling Commercial Disputes through ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution)” at the IBA Main Campus.

The session aimed at raising awareness about the growing relevance of ADR mechanisms in resolving commercial disputes in Pakistan.

The event featured Hon’ble Justice Jawad Hassan as the esteemed guest speaker. In his address, he emphasized the significance of ADR processes of arbitration, mediation, and reconciliation as efficient, cost-effective, and time-saving alternatives to conventional litigation.

He stated, “The first ADR Centre in Pakistan was established by IBA Karachi, the finest business school in the country,” and commended Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, and Kamran Bilgrami, Director, IBA-CEE, for their pivotal role in institutionalizing ADR education and practice.

He also highlighted the high costs associated with traditional legal proceedings and emphasized the importance of mandatory mediation in enabling businesses and individuals to resolve disputes more efficiently, affordably, and with greater ease.

The session reflects IBA’s ongoing efforts to enhance legal literacy and promote alternative legal frameworks among its students, faculty, and broader stakeholder community, strengthening its commitment to informed business practices and good governance.

The session was attended by esteemed IBA faculty members, including Dr Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Dean, IBA School of Business Studies (IBA-SBS); Dr Hilal Anwar Butt, Chairperson, Department of Finance, IBA-SBS; Dr Syed Sharjeel Ahmed Hasnie, Chairperson, Department of Accounting & Law, IBA-SBS, and Irfan Qamar, Director HR, IBA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IBA IBA Karachi alternative dispute resolution ADR in Commercial Disputes

Comments

200 characters

IBA Karachi hosts session on ‘ADR in Commercial Disputes’

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories