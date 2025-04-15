New avenues opened for Pakistan: Danyal

ISLAMABAD: The recent suspension of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has opened new avenues for Pakistan to expand its exports and attract investment in key sectors, said Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry.

He made the remarks during a meeting with three senior US Congressmen at the US Embassy in Islamabad, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties, enhancing technical collaboration, and promoting sustainable development.

“The tariff pause is a timely opportunity for Pakistan to position itself as a competitive trade partner, especially in mining, technology, and renewable energy,” Barrister Danyal said, adding that ongoing reforms and transparent governance are building investor confidence.

The US lawmakers acknowledged Pakistan’s rich mineral potential and its importance in diversifying global supply chains. Both parties agreed to deepen cooperation through joint working groups focused on sectoral partnerships, economic security, and long-term development strategies.

