AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

New avenues opened for Pakistan: Danyal

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The recent suspension of tariffs by US President Donald Trump has opened new avenues for Pakistan to expand its exports and attract investment in key sectors, said Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry.

He made the remarks during a meeting with three senior US Congressmen at the US Embassy in Islamabad, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties, enhancing technical collaboration, and promoting sustainable development.

“The tariff pause is a timely opportunity for Pakistan to position itself as a competitive trade partner, especially in mining, technology, and renewable energy,” Barrister Danyal said, adding that ongoing reforms and transparent governance are building investor confidence.

The US lawmakers acknowledged Pakistan’s rich mineral potential and its importance in diversifying global supply chains. Both parties agreed to deepen cooperation through joint working groups focused on sectoral partnerships, economic security, and long-term development strategies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

