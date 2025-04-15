AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-04-15

Indian jeweller held in Belgium over $1.8bn bank fraud case

AFP Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

MUMBAI: Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium, his lawyer said Monday, in connection with a case of alleged bank fraud.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi fled India in 2018 and are being accused of playing a central role in a $1.8-billion fraud involving Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second-largest public lender.

The case is one of several bank scandals that sparked public outrage in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“My client was taken into custody on Saturday and at the moment he is in prison,” Vijay Aggarwal told reporters on Monday, adding that they would file an appeal for release on grounds that Choksi was not a flight risk and was in ill health.

The arrest was made following an extradition request by India based on two non-bailable warrants that were issued by a Mumbai court in 2018 and 2021, according to local media.

Aggarwal, when asked about the request, said they would argue that it was a “political” case and mount a defence on grounds that Indian prisons have inhumane conditions.

His nephew Modi was dubbed a jeweller to the stars thanks to celebrity customers in Hollywood and India’s Hindi-language movie industry Bollywood.

Indian authorities have seized assets of Modi worth around $90 million including his jewellery business, overseas bank accounts, a London property worth around $7.8 million and two others in New York valued at $29 million.

bank fraud Indian jeweller

Comments

200 characters

Indian jeweller held in Belgium over $1.8bn bank fraud case

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories