AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-04-15

Protest or mindless violence?

Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

EDITORIAL: The recent spate of mob attacks on Western fast-food outlets in a number of cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Mirpurkhas and Larkana, portends a dangerous trend that must immediately be nipped in the bud before it spirals out of control and sets a perilous precedent for public disorder.

Enraged over Israel’s war on Gaza and perceiving associations between these franchises and Israeli interests, protesters have smashed windows, looted and vandalised property, besides even attempting to set one restaurant on fire.

While FIRs have been filed, with around 18 arrests being made, including those of TLP activists, authorities must ensure swift justice and preventive measures to deter further outbreaks of such lawlessness.

The heartrending reports and images emerging out of Gaza – of civilian casualties, devastated neighbourhoods and desperate humanitarian conditions – have rightly driven global outrage, and the inability of Muslim countries in particular to stop the carnage has understandably generated profound anger and despair among Muslim populations.

However, it goes without saying that mindless violence is no way to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause, nor does it achieve any productive purpose. This was also pointed out by leading religious scholars at a conference held in Islamabad, where it was declared that any boycott or protest must not descend into violence or vandalism.

While boycotting companies with Israeli ties constitutes a valid form of protest, destroying property and endangering lives crosses a critical line. Indeed, the peaceful boycott movements that have gained global traction in response to the Middle East conflict demonstrate how genuine solidarity requires discipline and moral consistency, not destructive outbursts.

It is also worth observing that the deep-rooted presence of Western fast-food franchises in Pakistan makes them an integral part of the country’s economic landscape – directly employing tens of thousands of Pakistanis, indirectly employing many more by sustaining local supply chains, generating substantial tax revenues and serving as training grounds for the country’s hospitality sector.

Their reckless targeting jeopardises tens of thousands of jobs while eroding business confidence, a dangerous combination that may scare away crucial domestic and foreign capital when Pakistan needs it most.

Religious extremism descending into violence and terrorism is not a new phenomenon in this country. Pakistan is already grappling with a resurgence of militant attacks in recent months, with significant security challenges arising from cross-border terrorism – particularly from the TTP’s entrenched sanctuaries in Afghanistan – and as pointed out by the Foreign Office spokesperson on April 11, this remains a major roadblock to improving relations with our western neighbour.

The deteriorating security situation makes the containment of home-grown extremist violence all the more urgent, as any rise in mob attacks risks further destabilising an already volatile environment and potentially creating conditions that organised terrorist elements may find easy to exploit.

It is pertinent to note that one of the reasons religious extremism has thrived in Pakistan is due to systemic intolerance – both in our social spaces and within official circles. This has repeatedly empowered radical elements to violate the rule of law, the writ of the state, and the lives, properties and livelihoods of fellow citizens.

The continued tolerance for the likes of the TLP, while peaceful protest is suppressed simultaneously, exposes a dangerous paradox in Pakistan’s counter-extremism policy – one that ends up rewarding violence while punishing democratic expression, thereby radicalising the political space and undermining the state’s own authority.

While these incidents of mob violence have only been limited to a few restaurants so far, it is imperative to recognise them as a warning sign. Without a decisive action to curb extremism, such incidents risk escalating into wider unrest, further eroding social cohesion and economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Israel Gaza war Western fast food outlets Pakistani cities Huge Mob Attacks

Comments

200 characters

Protest or mindless violence?

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories