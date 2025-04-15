AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

‘IK’s release not discussed’ PTI confirms meeting with US Congress team

Recorder Report Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Khan on Monday confirmed meeting with the US Congress members, but denied any discussion about meeting with the PTI founder or for his release.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Atif said that two PTI members including himself met with the American delegation at an official event, which was also attended from government side.

The PTI leader said he attended an official event where the US Congressmen delivered speeches andthe importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States were highlighted; however,there was no discussion in front of him about meeting the PTI founder or for his release.

“There was no such talk in front of me as it was not a proper meeting, but they delivered speeches and talked about bilateral relations”, said Atif, adding that they expect justice from the courts, if someone from abroad talks about human rights, then it is a good thing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI US Congressmen Atif Khan

