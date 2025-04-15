AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-15

Fiza named among 40 Under-40 global leaders

Recorder Report Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 07:55am

KARACHI: Fiza Farhan, CEO of ORA Global Development Advisors and advisor on various development agendas, has been recognised as one of the Forty Under 40 Global Change-makers. This prestigious platform honours young business leaders shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies. She is the Only Pakistani to receive the honour.

Fiza was recognised at the Forty Under 40 Global Summit held in Dubai, as the sole representative from Pakistan among distinguished leaders from across the world.

A two-time Forbes “30 Under 30 List of Social Entrepreneurs” honouree (2015, 2016), Fiza received this recognition in the Sustainable Development category for her outstanding contributions to women’s empowerment, climate action, sustainable & collaborative development & inclusive finance-further cementing her position as a global advocate for inclusive growth and systemic change.

Fiza has also served as the youngest member and the only Pakistani on the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment and as Chairperson of Punjab’s Task Force on Women Empowerment.

“As a Pakistani woman, I’m proud to represent my country on the global stage, and I hope this encourages other young leaders-particularly women-to keep pushing for a more sustainable and equitable future”, Fiza Farhan said.

Since 2017, the Forty Under 40 Global Awards have spotlighted rising leaders across public, private, and non-profit sectors in categories spanning finance, energy, agriculture, arts, media, fashion, health, tech, and more.

global leaders Fiza Farhan Under 40 global leaders ORA Global Development Advisors

