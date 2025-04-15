Asian currencies: Philippine peso, Malaysia’s ringgit gain slightly

KUALA LUMPUR: In Southeast Asia, the Philippine peso and Malaysia’s ringgit appreciated slightly on Monday, while Indonesia’s rupiah firmed to 16,767 a dollar, continuing its recovery after slumping to an all-time low last week.

China’s yuan weakened 0.2% against the greenback, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9%.

Indonesia’s stocks advanced as much as 1.9% to a near three-week high, while benchmark gauges in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam gained up to 2% each. Markets in Thailand, and India were closed for a holiday.