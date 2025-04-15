Indian markets closed for holiday

NEW DELHI: India’s equity, currency and debt markets will be closed on Monday, April 14, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 15.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 1.8%, while the broader NSE index advanced 1.9%, paring most of their weekly losses after US President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on hefty “retaliatory” tariffs on countries excluding China.

The Indian rupee rose 0.75% versus the US dollar to 86.04, its best day in two months, as worsening sentiment on the dollar boosted Asian currencies.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 102.42 rupees, with the yield little changed at 6.4445%, as the weekly debt auction added to supply.