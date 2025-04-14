AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Tech stocks power Wall St higher after Trump’s tariff relief for some electronics

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 07:17pm

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by gains in technology stocks after the White House exempted smartphones and computers from new tariffs on Chinese imports, although additional levies on semiconductors remain imminent.

The United States unveiled the exemptions on Friday, but President Donald Trump said he would announce tariff rates for imported semiconductors later in the week.

The exempted tech products will face new duties within the next two months, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said. These product categories make up about 20% of U.S. imports from China, according to Deutsche Bank.

At 09:37 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 416.38 points, or 1.04%, to 40,629.09, the S&P 500 gained 71.87 points, or 1.34%, to 5,435.23 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 281.52 points, or 1.68%, to 17,005.97.

Information technology led sub-sector gains and was up 2.3%. Most megacap and growth stocks rose, with Apple leading the bunch with a 5.4% gain.

Chip stocks also advanced, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumping 1.1%. PC maker HP gained 4% and retailer Best Buy added 5%.

The CBOE Volatility Index, considered Wall Street’s fear gauge, eased from eight-month highs hit last week and was last at 32.95.

The exemptions would ease some pressures on the cost of consumer goods, notably on Apple products, which would have become “un-sellable” if tariffs went into effect, said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Broadening asset volatility intensifies worries for tariff-tossed US stocks

“It feels as if the Trump administration is responding to consumer pressure… the huge tariffs placed on China might be walked back as well,” Forrest said.

The reprieve was the latest change to Trump’s back and forth tariff policies that have escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China and triggered the wildest swings on Wall Street since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

After slumping earlier last week, the S&P 500 notched its biggest weekly gain on Friday since November 2023. But the index was still about 4.5% away from levels seen before April 2’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement.

With markets closed on Good Friday, the shorter trading week ahead will be scrutinized for signs on how policymakers, businesses and consumers assess the economic outlook amid such policy uncertainty.

Goldman Sachs’ shares were up 2.1% after the bank reported higher first-quarter profit. Quarterly earnings from companies including Netflix are on the radar this week.

Among other stocks, obesity drugmakers gained after Pfizer said it would end the development of its experimental weight-loss pill. Eli Lilly and Viking Therapeutics were up 1% and 13%, respectively.

Citigroup downgraded U.S. equities to “neutral” from “overweight” on expectations that tariffs would hit earnings growth.

Commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and retail sales data for March, both expected on Wednesday, will also be watched.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 7.36-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 3.83-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and no new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 19 new highs and 19 new lows.

