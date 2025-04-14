AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
World

Hamas says will free hostages if end to Gaza war guaranteed

AFP Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:46pm

CAIRO: A senior Hamas official said on Monday that the Hamas is prepared to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a “serious prisoner swap” and guarantees that Israel will end the war in Gaza.

Hamas left Cairo on Monday after negotiations with mediators from Egypt and Qatar - two nations working alongside the United States to broker a ceasefire in the besieged territory.

“We are ready to release all Israeli captives in exchange for a serious prisoner swap deal, an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and the entry of humanitarian aid,” Taher al-Nunu, a senior Hamas official, told AFP.

However, he accused Israel of obstructing progress towards a ceasefire.

Netanyahu says Israeli army ‘dissecting’ Gaza to get back hostages

“The issue is not the number of captives,” Nunu said, “but rather that the occupation is reneging on its commitments, blocking the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and continuing the war”.

“Hamas has therefore stressed the need for guarantees to compel the occupation (Israel) to uphold the agreement,” he added.

Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday that a new proposal had been put to Hamas.

Under the deal, the group would release 10 living hostages in exchange for US guarantees that Israel would enter negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which began on January 19 and included multiple hostage-prisoner exchanges, lasted two months before disintegrating.

US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages, source says

Efforts towards a new truce have stalled, reportedly over disputes regarding the number of hostages to be released by Hamas, with 58 people still held in the Palestinian territory.

Pointing to those failed negotiations, Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said it was against talks aimed at phased hostage releases.

“The phases method wastes valuable time and jeopardises all of the hostages”, the group representing relatives of hostages said.

“We demand to choose the necessary, feasible and appropriate solution: ending the war and returning all the hostages together, in one immediate phase.”

Meanwhile, Nunu said that Hamas would not disarm, a key condition that Israel has set for ending the war.

“The weapons of the resistance are not up for negotiation,” Nunu said.

Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday that at least 1,613 Palestinians had been killed since March 18, when the ceasefire collapsed, taking the overall death toll since the war began to 50,983.

