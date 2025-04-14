AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
World

Russian attacks kill four in east Ukraine, Kyiv says

AFP Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:34pm

KYIV, UKRAINE: Russian attacks Monday on the Kharkiv region of east Ukraine killed four elderly residents, local officials said, a day after more than two dozen were killed in neighbouring Sumy.

Moscow’s forces have gained ground in the Kharkiv region, home to Ukraine’s second largest city, which was also targeted in overnight Russian drone attacks.

The head of the region said Russian forces had shelled the town of Kupiansk, a rail hub that was captured by Russian forces in 2022 and then liberated.

“A 68-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman died as a result of artillery shelling,” Governor Oleg Synegubov said.

He added in a social media post that a 77-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were killed by Russian rockets.

Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured, Kyiv says

Russia captured swathes of Kharkiv and tried to surround Kharkiv city when it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine beat back the Kremlin but its forces have been advancing again in the border areas of Kharkiv region again.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 62 drones and eleven people were wounded in the southern city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

