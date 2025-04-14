AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit gets German cartel office nod on big Commerzbank stake

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:14pm

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT: Germany’s antitrust authorities on Monday approved UniCredit’s plans to own just under 30% of Commerzbank, removing a further obstacle to the Italian lender’s ambition to take over its German competitor.

The decision by the Federal Cartel Office was expected and follows a similar green light by the European Central Bank earlier this year. It allows UniCredit to raise its stake in Commerzbank from its current holding of around 9.5%.

This could eventually clear the way to UniCredit’s bold attempt at cross-border banking consolidation in Europe, following a months-long winding path.

Big hurdles remain, however, with Commerzbank management, unions and the German government - which is the lender’s biggest shareholder with a stake of around 12% - opposed to a takeover.

UniCredit disclosed last year that it had built a web of financial transactions through derivatives to secure a Commerzbank stake of around 28%, pending the regulatory approval, and that it ultimately desired a 29.9% stake.

“UniCredit may acquire 29.99% of Commerzbank,” the cartel office said.

Commerzbank, which has been working to maintain its independence, said that the approval does not change the fundamental situation of UniCredit being a shareholder.

UniCredit said it was focused on its strategy and that Commerzbank remained an investment. “UniCredit has secured optionality,” it said.

The question now is if and when the Italian bank will act to convert the derivatives into additional shares that would put it on the cusp of a full-blown takeover of one of the most important lenders to Germany’s small and medium-sized companies.

The German regulators had the option of opening a more detailed probe, which would take a further four months, if they believed UniCredit’s stake buildup would skew competition.

The cartel office said it gave the approval after studying the impact on companies and other competing banks, including Deutsche Bank and DZ Bank.

If UniCredit were to go ahead with a full takeover of Commerzbank, it would need to clear more regulatory hurdles, including from the European Commission and European Central Bank.

Andrea Orcel, UniCredit CEO, shocked Germany’s corporate and political establishment last year when the Italian bank snapped up a hefty stake in Commerzbank and began pushing for a tie-up in a bold attempt at a pan-European bank merger.

UniCredit’s pursuit of Commerzbank has become a test of Germany’s resolve to fend off foreign suitors and prevent its financial centre in Frankfurt from losing one of its few remaining big commercial banks.

Orcel has said he would wait until a new government was in place in Berlin after a recent election before acting further. He has also recently said he may need to wait until 2027 to make a decision on what to do.

Commerzbank UniCredit

Comments

200 characters

UniCredit gets German cartel office nod on big Commerzbank stake

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Read more stories