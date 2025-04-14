AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Motor racing-Stella hails Norris for shielding team from blame

SAKHIR, BAHRAIN: Formula One leader Lando Norris was unsparingly self-critical after suffering setbacks in Bahrain...
Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SAKHIR, BAHRAIN: Formula One leader Lando Norris was unsparingly self-critical after suffering setbacks in Bahrain at the weekend but McLaren principal Andrea Stella said the driver was being unfair on himself and taking blame for the team.

Norris said he had been “clueless on track” after Saturday qualifying at Sakhir and, after finishing third on Sunday in a race won from pole by teammate Oscar Piastri, that he made too many mistakes.

“Every time I did one thing good, I did two bad in a way,” said the Briton, who now leads Australian Piastri by three points.

“Something’s just not clicking with me and the car. I’m not able to do any of the laps like I was doing last season.

“The car was just mega and that’s helping me get out of a lot of problems at the minute. But I’m just nowhere near the capability that I have – which hurts,” he added.

Stella told reporters he admired Norris’s open approach, wearing his heart on his sleeve rather than erecting a mental screen.

“It is relatively unique how visible he is, how open he is,” said the Italian, who worked with seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

“He is quite self-critical. Other champions in the past, might go on about the problem being elsewhere. It is something important that I admire about Lando, and which makes me very privileged and lucky as team principal, that he absorbs the blame and points it at himself.

“He raises his hand, absolving the team entirely; ‘It was me, not the team.’ Which is entirely inaccurate. There were things we did that made Lando’s life less easy. We know what they were technically,” he added.

“Lando is adapting to this. We are working together to fix it. Some other drivers as soon as there is a problem; ‘Ah, the team.’ Lando does not do that.”

Stella said Norris, winner of the season-opener in Australia, had “an incredible race craft” and had simply hit a temporary phase of things not going to plan while pushing the car to its limits.

“We understand what it is, it will just require a bit of adaptation from Lando himself and some adaptations from the team, but I think the understanding is good and we are very optimistic that this will be resolved.”

Stella said McLaren always shared the blame and “we know that there’s a few things we can do better to make Lando more comfortable in the car.”

Norris conceded he was hard on himself but it was how he had always operated and it would be harder still not to show his feelings.

“When I do my interviews and whatever, a lot of it is probably just getting my frustration out. It’s just because of not achieving what I want to achieve,” he said.

“When I know what I can do and what I’m capable of, and I’m not even close to reaching that… I’m very disappointed in myself.”

Formula One Lando Norris

Comments

200 characters

Motor racing-Stella hails Norris for shielding team from blame

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Read more stories