Yemen’s Houthis say seven killed in US strikes west of Sanaa

SANAA: Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Monday the number of dead from US strikes carried out overnight Sunday, west of the capital Sanaa, had risen to seven dead with dozens wounded.

The strikes targeting a factory in the in the al-Sawari industrial zone in the Bani Matar region led to “the martyrdom of seven citizens and the injury of 29 others, including one in critical condition,” Houthi-controlled media reported.

“Among the wounded were five children and a woman, indicating that the victims were workers in the factory, the houses and the farm next to it,” the Iran-backed rebels’ official media added, citing a statement from the Houthi health ministry.

Houthis say US warplanes carry out 19 strikes in Yemen

On Sunday, Houthi channels reported that US strikes targeted various other areas in the country, including in the Saada and Hodeida provinces.

Rebel-held areas of Yemen have seen near-daily strikes blamed on the United States since Washington launched an air campaign against the Houthis on March 15 to force them to stop threatening vessels in key maritime routes.

Since then, the Houthis have also launched attacks targeting US military ships and Israel, claiming to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The rebels began targeting ships transiting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, pausing the attacks during a January ceasefire.

Israel cut off all supplies to Gaza at the start of March, and resumed its offensive on the Palestinian territory on March 18, ending the short-lived truce.