US-Iran nuclear talks must conform with European interests, says French foreign minister

LUXEMBOURG: France, Britain and Germany will be vigilant regarding nuclear disussions between the United States and Iran to ensure they conform with European interests, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

US-Iran nuclear talks

“We will be vigilant, along with our British and German friends and partners, to ensure that any (US-Iran) negotiations that may take place comply with our security interests with regard to Iran’s nuclear programme,” Barrot said as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.