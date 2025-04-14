AIRLINK 175.51 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.9%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.22%)
CNERGY 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.91%)
FLYNG 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (4.11%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.96%)
OGDC 212.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
PACE 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.21%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
PRL 35.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 97.01 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.78%)
SSGC 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.35%)
SYM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,415 Increased By 1561.6 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,711 Increased By 493.8 (1.4%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US-Iran nuclear talks must conform with European interests, says French foreign minister

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 01:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LUXEMBOURG: France, Britain and Germany will be vigilant regarding nuclear disussions between the United States and Iran to ensure they conform with European interests, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday.

US-Iran nuclear talks

“We will be vigilant, along with our British and German friends and partners, to ensure that any (US-Iran) negotiations that may take place comply with our security interests with regard to Iran’s nuclear programme,” Barrot said as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.

france Germany Britain EU foreign ministers US Iran Britain economy French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot

Comments

200 characters

US-Iran nuclear talks must conform with European interests, says French foreign minister

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories