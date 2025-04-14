AIRLINK 175.92 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (3.14%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.31%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FFL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.91%)
FLYNG 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 143.30 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.01%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
MLCF 63.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.04%)
OGDC 212.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.25%)
PACE 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PAEL 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.31%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 97.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.86%)
SSGC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.45%)
SYM 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,457 Increased By 1603.4 (1.4%)
KSE30 35,731 Increased By 514 (1.46%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Piastri celebrates 50th race with win from pole in Bahrain

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 01:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SAKHIR: Oscar Piastri celebrated his 50th Formula One race with a pole-to-flag win in Bahrain on Sunday that catapulted him into second overall and three points behind championship leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Norris had to settle for third, after having to fight back from a five-second penalty for a jumped start from sixth on the grid.

Mercedes’ George Russell held off his fellow Briton, denying him a third successive second place in a tense battle over the closing laps.

Russell was summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of the drag reduction system rules but they decided not to apply a penalty, with the results confirmed.

“It’s been an incredible weekend, starting off with qualifying yesterday and to finish the job today in style was nice,” said Piastri, who won by 15.499 seconds despite a safety car period wiping out his initial lead.

“It’s obviously a very important race for us, given our owners, and it’s never been a track that’s been kind to us. So it’s nice to have that first win for the team (in Bahrain),” added the Australian.

Since the first Grand Prix at Sakhir in 2004, McLaren had never won at the desert circuit that hosts a home race for the British team’s biggest shareholder.

Piastri also became the season’s first repeat winner in four races. Norris now has 77 points to Piastri’s 74, with McLaren on 151 in the constructors’ standings and Mercedes second on 93.

“I think at the beginning I was too far back, so I tried to creep forward and crept forward and did the opposite,” said Norris of his botched start.

“First time I’ve ever done this in my life. Shouldn’t happen, but it did – and I paid the price for it.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, passed by Norris eight laps from the end, and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth, with the Italian team’s former boss Luca di Montezemolo waving the chequered flag as fireworks lit up the night sky.

Verstappen sixth

Leclerc and Hamilton started on a different strategy to Mercedes and McLaren, lining up with medium tyres rather than the softs.

Red Bull’s four-times world champion Max Verstappen, who had been only a point behind Norris after winning in Japan last weekend, finished sixth after being slowed by a faulty pit signal and dropped to third in the standings.

Pierre Gasly scored Alpine’s first points of the campaign in seventh and former teammate Esteban Ocon, who crashed heavily in qualifying, redeemed himself with eighth for Haas.

McLaren’s Norris ‘nervous and excited’ about title fight with Piastri

Yuki Tsunoda delivered Red Bull’s first double points finish of the year in ninth and the final point was secured for Haas by British rookie Oliver Bearman, who started last.

The safety car was deployed on the 32nd of 57 laps as officials cleared debris on the track, with the leading drivers all pitting and Piastri seeing his seven second lead evaporate.

When it came in, Norris chased Leclerc and finally made a move stick after several failed attempts with the McLaren driver accusing the Monegasque of forcing him off at one point.

“I made too many mistakes with the overtakes,” said Norris. “It was a messy race for me and I’m disappointed not to bring home a one-two for McLaren because it would have been lovely at home.”

Russell was an obstacle too far despite the Mercedes driver battling various electrical systems problems.

“It felt all under control for a moment and then suddenly we had a brake-by-wire failure. So suddenly the pedal was going long, and then it was going short,” said Russell.

“I didn’t know what was going on. The steering wheel wasn’t working properly, so it was really hard fought to keep Lando behind. I think one more lap, he would have got me pretty comfortably.”

Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Yuki Tsunoda

Comments

200 characters

Piastri celebrates 50th race with win from pole in Bahrain

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories