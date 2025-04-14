AIRLINK 175.92 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (3.14%)
Newcastle dedicate win over Man United to ailing Howe

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 12:02pm
Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes dedicated their 4-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United to manager Eddie Howe after he missed Sunday’s game due to illness.

Howe, 47, was hospitalized on Friday after feeling unwell for a number of days and was not on the touchline as Newcastle secured their first league double over United since the 1930-31 season.

“When we went to the pitch we said we will play for him (Howe),” midfielder Guimaraes told Premier League Productions.

“He has been part of our success, he’s been unbelievable for us. We missed him on the training ground this week.

“Hopefully it gave him happiness and he’s back for the next game. It’s been a tough week for him.”

Manchester United are suffering to be better next season, says Amorim as derby looms

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall said Howe congratulated the team after the win. “He was able to watch the game and I’m sure that performance will have put a smile on his face,” Tindall said.

“You miss your leader when he’s not there, but testament and credit to everybody else to be able to step into those shoes – big shoes to fill.” Newcastle next host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

