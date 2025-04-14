AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises as iPhone-related stocks jump

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 07:54am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, led by iPhone-related shares after the United States excluded smartphones and other electronics from steep tariffs.

As of 0218 GMT, the Nikkei was up 1.5% at 34,086.16, after gaining as much as 2.22% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix had risen 1.45% to 2,502.86.

“The market is still swayed by various headlines,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Japan's Nikkei bounces as US tariff fears ease, yen softens

“And none of them are good enough to encourage investors to take their positions confidently.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration granted exclusions from steep tariffs on smartphones, computers and some other electronics imported largely from China, providing a big break to tech firms like Apple that rely on imported products.

However, both Trump and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said over the weekend these goods will come under separate tariffs, along with semiconductors, that may be imposed in a month or so.

Trump had announced hefty reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries on April 2, triggering a market rout, but reversed them with a 90-day freeze shortly after they went into effect.

A 10% blanket duty on almost all U.S. imports remains in effect.

The Nikkei had declined 4.23% since what Trump called “Liberation Day”, after posting huge swings last week. The sudden moves underscored investor anxieties as they tried to gauge the fallout from the U.S. trade policy.

Still, shares of smartphone and chip-related shares rose on Monday.

Murata Manufacturing (6981.T), opens new tab, which supplies components for iPhones, rose 1.43%, and electronic parts maker TDK jumped 5.2%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 3.84%.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 89% rose and 9% fell, with 1% flat.

Japanese stocks

