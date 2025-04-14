Bangladeshi model arrested over threatening diplomatic ties

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi model has been arrested for allegedly threatening the country’s diplomatic ties, police said Sunday, with her father linking the case to the former Saudi ambassador.

Meghna Alam is being held without charge after falsely accusing “important individuals” with intent to worsen Bangladesh’s diplomatic ties, police said.

“These important individuals are foreign nationals,” police spokesperson Muhammad Talebur Rahman told AFP.

The 30-year-old’s father, Badrul Alam, said her arrest followed a relationship with the then Saudi ambassador to Dhaka.

“The ambassador and Meghna were in a relationship, and my daughter refused his marriage proposal because he already has a wife and children,” he said.

AFP could not independently verify his claim and a spokesperson at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka did not respond to queries.

Alam, an ex-beauty queen named Miss Earth Bangladesh in 2020, livestreamed what she said was an attempt to break into her home Wednesday.