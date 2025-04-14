AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-04-14

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tax exemption granted to income derived by IBC or ICC

Recorder Report Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted income tax exemption to any income derived by ICC Business Corporation (IBC) or International Cricket Council (ICC) in connection with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The FBR has issued an S.R.O. 579(I) 2025 to notify the said exemption.

These exemptions align with international best practices for hosting global sports events. Under the standardized hosting rights agreement between ICC and Pakistan, no taxes or deductions will be applied to ICC revenues, its subsidiaries, associates, officials, and non-resident delegates.

However, Pakistani residents, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will remain subject to income tax on their earnings from the tournament. There will be no exemptions from Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED).

The tax exemption is not expected to result in a revenue loss, as it was a prerequisite for securing the tournament’s hosting rights.

According to the notification, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (2) of section 53 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Board with the approval of the Federal Minister-in-charge pursuant to the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet vide Case No. ECC

3810612025 dated 20.02.205 and ratified by the Federal Cabinet has directed that the following further amendments shall be made in the Second Schedule to the said Ordinance, namely:

In the aforesaid Schedule, in Part I, after omitted clause (98A), the following new clause shall be added, namely: ’(98AA) Any income derived by ICC Business Corporation (IBC) or International Cricket Council (ICC) or employees, officials, agents and representatives of IBC and ICC, officials from ICC members, players, coaches, medical doctors and officials of member countries, IBC partners and media representatives, other than persons who are resident of Pakistan, from ICC champions Trophy, 2025 hosted in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Icc PCB International Cricket Council FBR tax exemption income tax exemption ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Business Corporation

Comments

200 characters

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tax exemption granted to income derived by IBC or ICC

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories