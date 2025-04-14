AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Comedy icon Javed Kodu passes away

APP Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani stage and television actor Javed Kodu, widely recognized for his comedic talent and distinctive short stature has passed away on wee hours of Sunday after a long battle with illness.

Funeral prayers for Javed Kodu held at the marquee behind his residence in Singhpura, followed by burial at the Singhpura graveyard.

The veteran performer, who dedicated more than four decades to the entertainment industry, leaves behind a legacy of laughter, resilience, and heartfelt performances, media channels reported.

Born with dwarfism, Javed Kodu faced numerous societal and professional challenges throughout his life. Despite being subjected to mockery and discrimination both off and on stage, he rose above the odds to become one of Pakistan’s most beloved theatre personalities.

His stage name “Kodu” was affectionately given to him by the legendary comedian Akhtar Hussain Albela.

Kodu began his acting journey in 1981 with the play Sode Baaz and went on to star in over 150 Punjabi and Urdu films and countless stage productions.

Javed Kodu passes away

Comedy icon Javed Kodu passes away

