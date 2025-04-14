Two cops among three martyred in attack on mobile squad

PESHAWAR: Three people including two policemen were martyred in an attack by gunmen on an excise intelligence mobile squad in Nowshera district’s Pabbi area on Sunday.

The incident took place when armed drug smugglers opened fire on the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) mobile squadron GT Road in the Taro Pabbi area of Nowshera in the early hours of the day, according to Rescue-1122 officials.

Constables Mujahid Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed embraced martyrdom whereas Sub-Inspector Farooq Bacha was left seriously injured; with five bullet wounds but managed to reach the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). SI Bacha’s personal driver was also killed in the attack.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Later, Funeral prayers for the martyred personnel were offered with full honours at Police Lines Peshawar on Sunday morning.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the deceased excise personnel have attained a “high rank of martyrdom”. According to a statement issued by the interior ministry, Naqvi said: “We stand with the grieving families of the martyred personnel.” He expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of injured Sub-Inspector Farooq Bacha.

Minister Naqvi saluted the courage of Excise personnel Iftikhar, Mujahid, and driver Shabbir, stating that they laid down their lives while fulfilling their responsibilities. He added that their martyrdom is a source of pride for the nation. “We stand firmly with the grieving families of our brave martyrs,” said the Interior Minister.

