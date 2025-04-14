AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan

Heirs of those killed in Iran urge govt to ensure repatriation of bodies

APP Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 07:36am

BAHAWALPUR: The heirs of eight motor mechanics and labourers killed in targeted killings in Sistan province of Iran have appealed to the government to ensure the repatriation of bodies of their beloved ones as soon as possible.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Sajjad, the brother of a victim Jamshed appealed to the government to take immediate steps for repatriation of the body of his brother.

The mother and widow of martyred Khalid, the resident of Mehrab Wala, Ahmadpur East requested the government to ensure the repatriation of body of their beloved one as soon as possible. They said that they were in a state of trauma and deep shock. “Our beloved one was innocent person who was murdered brutality. We are very poor people,” both said, adding that they awaited body of their beloved one.

The sister of martyr Dilshad said that her family had received big shock and was in a state of trauma after listening the news about targeted killings of their beloved one. She said the martyrs of Iran targeted killings included his brother and two nephews. She appealed to the higher authorities that measures should be taken for repatriation of bodies of their beloved ones and justice be provided.

Meanwhile, APP learnt that Dilshad had established a motor workshop in Hayizabad Mags rural area of Mahar Sultan district of Sistan province in Iran.

Dilshad had taken away his son and a nephew and other mechanics from Bahawalpur to work at his workshop. They had been living in the workshop for the last seven years. The motor workshop was used for denting and painting of vehicles.

The victims who were martyred in Sistan, Iran had been identified as Dilshad s/o Jind Wada, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Danish s/o Dilshad, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Jaffar s/o Ramazan, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Nasir, resident of Musafir Khana; Naeem s/o Fareed, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Aamir s/o Liaquat, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Khalid, resident of Dera Nawab, Ahmadpur East and Jamshaid, resident of Ahmadpur East.

It is recalled here that according to Iranian police, the terrorists entered the workshop at night and they took all mechanics on gunpoint. After tying their hands and feet, the miscreants opened indiscriminate fire at the victims and killed them.

