CM Maryam attends cultural show in Antalya

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended a cultural show at Antalya Diplomacy Forum on the invitation of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan. She visited different stalls along with Turkish First Lady., inspected Turkish costumes and other cultural items, and showed keen interest in them.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan briefed madam Chief Minister about different Turkish costumes and other items. Organizers of the cultural show talked to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and thanked her on her arrival.

