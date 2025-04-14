CM, Turkish VP agree to promote joint educational projects

LAHORE: “Turkiye and Pakistan are two brothers,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her meeting with the Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025 conference, in order to discuss matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

According to DGPRR, they agreed to promote joint educational projects and economic partnership between the two countries, and discussed joint efforts to enhance bilateral trade, education and skill development. They also discussed cooperation in the exchange of skilled workforce and global skill mapping.

The CM apprised Turkish vice president of her plans for education and skill development in Punjab province. She conveyed him a message of good wishes from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Turkish vice president thanked the chief minister for attending Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2025. She also thanked Cevdet Yilmaz for inviting her to the conference, and invited him to visit Punja at his convenience.

