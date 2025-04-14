AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-14

Meeting with IK in jail: PTI forms body to select party members

Recorder Report Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a five-member committee to select the names of party members for holding meetings with incarcerated PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in the jail.

The decision was taken in the meeting of PTI Political Committee, a press release said on Sunday.

The five-member committee would finalise names of party members who can meet Khan every Tuesday and Thursday, the press release added.

The list containing these names would be shared with Adiala Jail authorities after getting approval from Khan through focal persons appointed by Khan, the press release added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

