AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
BT cotton: Cotton growers advised to complete cultivation this month

APP Published 14 Apr, 2025 07:07am

FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised the cotton growers to complete cultivation of BT varieties during current month of April.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that cotton is a precious crop of Pakistan which plays a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by enhancing textile exports.

Therefore, the government through agriculture department is concentrating to increase land under cotton cultivation. In this regard, special incentives were also offered for cotton growers besides distributing agri appliances, he added.

He said that the agriculture department has released its official recommendations for the cultivation of approved BT cotton varieties in addition to identifying its ideal sowing period.

He said that the farmers were advised to complete cotton cultivation within April as it was the best time for gaining bumper yield of this crop.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved BT varieties including IUB-13, CKC-1, CKC-3, Hatf-3, Saim032, Saim-102, IUB-222, BS-20, MNH-1020, NIAB 545, CIM-663, NIAB-878, NIAB-1048, FH-490, IR-NIBGE-II and BS-15. For non-BT varieties, NIAB-Kiran has been recommended by the experts, he added.

The spokesperson also stressed the need to reserve at least 10% of cultivation area for non-BT cotton varieties to prevent development of pest resistance in harmful insects especially against BT cotton.

He advised the farmers to select both BT and non-BT cotton varieties based on local soil type, water availability and guidance from local agricultural extension experts.

He said that for best results, the agriculture department recommended ridge sowing either through mechanical methods or manual placement after ridge formation.

Cotton agriculture sector cotton crop cotton sector Agriculture experts cotton cultivation cotton growers BT cotton

