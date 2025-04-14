‘Punjab govt focuses on multi-dimensional urban development’

FAISALABAD: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Sultan Bajwa has said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has focused on multi-dimensional urban development.

In this regard, long-term development measures are being taken in line with the future requirements.

However, development agencies should complete development projects quickly under an integrated strategy and deliver these benefits to the masses.

He said this during a briefing on development projects at Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) committee room here on Saturday.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry and DMD WASA Shoaib Rashid informed about the details of ongoing and proposed development projects related to urban development and sanitation. Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, DMD Engineering Saqib Raza and other officers were present on the occasion.

The provincial parliamentary secretary said that institutional reforms are underway to achieve better results of public welfare policies and development programmes through beneficial policies and legislation. He claimed that a number of measures are taken to strengthen the government departments/institutions to accelerate the pace of regional and urban development.

He appreciated the development projects completed under the supervision of FDA and said that steps would be taken to remove some obstacles and administrative shortcomings in the implementation of development programmes. He assured to inform the Punjab government about the issues hindering the functioning of TEPA and provision of required resources.

DG FDA said during the briefing that 24 out of 37 schemes for the construction of streets and roads in different areas assigned to FDA have been completed, on which funds worth Rs322 million are being spent by saving instead of Rs 400 million.

He also informed about the proposed development projects for the expansion and rehabilitation of several roads in the city, including the construction of a two-lane highway from Pul Nishatabad to Gutwala, the need for a flyover from the existing Jhal Pul to Saleemi Chowk, the construction and rehabilitation of Truck Stand Jhang Road, the construction of a road from Jaranwala Road to Satyana Road along Dhudiwala Rajbah, the missing link from Dhudiwala Rajbah Road to Jaranwala to Sheikhupura Road and from Millat Road to Samana along Sarangwala Rajbah.

He also informed the some issues relating to the issuance of NOCs, Building Control revenue department matters.

