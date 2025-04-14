AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-04-14

HK’s last major opposition party moves towards disbanding

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s last remaining major opposition party took a key step towards disbanding itself on Sunday after a special meeting approved arrangements to do so in the face of pressure from China, amid a national security crackdown.

Five senior members of the Democratic Party had earlier told Reuters that Chinese officials or middlemen had warned it in recent months to disband or face serious consequences, including possible arrests.

The party, founded three years before Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule from Britain in 1997, has been the Asian financial hub’s flagship opposition, uniting democratic forces to push Beijing on democratic reforms, and to uphold freedoms.

Party head Lo Kin-hei told reporters that 90 percent of 110 members had voted at Sunday’s meeting for a three-person committee to start making arrangements for disbandment, including resolving legal and accounting matters.

“I hope Hong Kong’s political parties … will continue to work for the people,” Lo said at the party’s headquarters. “We have always hoped to serve the Hong Kong people, and to do things that are good for society.”

hong kong

Comments

200 characters

HK’s last major opposition party moves towards disbanding

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories