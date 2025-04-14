AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pakistan

Prof Khurshid passes away in UK

Published 14 Apr, 2025

ISLAMABAD: A staunch supporter of Kashmir freedom movement, writer and scholar Professor Khurshid Ahmed passed away in the United Kingdom (UK), today.

Professor Khurshid Ahmed was a beacon of light for the Mujahideen and Kashmir. If anyone from Pakistan did the most for the Kashmir movement, it was Professor Khurshid Ahmed. He was a reference for the Kashmir freedom movement. Today, his absence will be felt deeply in both Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Born on March 23, 1932, Professor Khurshid earned his PhD in Economics from the University of Leicester, UK, focusing on Islamic economics. He was an influential advisor during Pakistan’s Islamization efforts in the 1980s under General Zia-ul-Haq.

His contributions have been recognized with Pakistan’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 2011, and the King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam in 1990.

