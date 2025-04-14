Haqqania, Bannu Cantt: Network involved in attacks traced: IG KP

PESHAWAR: Inspector-General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed said on Sunday that the network involved in the attacks on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak and Bannu Cantt was traced.

Provincial police chief while talking to reporters here on Sunday said that investigators have found concrete evidence in both cases.

He did not reveal any details of the network involved in the attacks saying the gang members would be alerted and go into hiding.

However, several people have been taken into custody for investigation in both the incidents, he added.

IG Hameed stated that details would be shared after completion of investigations.

He said that through proactive policing, the number of terrorist incidents has decreased in the past 15 days.

Police teams have been conducting house-to-house mapping, and illegal residents are being sent to Torkham, the IG continued.

JUI-S leader Maulana Hamid ul-Haq and five others were martyred in the suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera.

Security forces killed 16 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantt. Six security personnel was martyred in the operation.

