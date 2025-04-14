AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-14

ECO team visits PSCA

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

LAHORE: A delegation of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Sunday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here.

Safe Cities Authority Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed the delegation about the smart and safe cities project. The delegation also reviewed live surveillance of important tourism spots of city through Punjab Safe City Command and Control Centre. It was informed that protection of people and foreign tourists was being ensured with latest artificial intelligence technology. The team also briefed about emergency 15 centre and facial recognition system.

They also visited the country’s first virtual women police station, child centre and virtual blood bank centre.

They termed the safe city system a role model for the region. They said, “Pakistan is the safest country for tourism.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECO delegation of 10 countries consisted of 25 ambassadors and representatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSCA ECO

Comments

200 characters

ECO team visits PSCA

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories