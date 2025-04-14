ECO team visits PSCA

LAHORE: A delegation of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Sunday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here.

Safe Cities Authority Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed the delegation about the smart and safe cities project. The delegation also reviewed live surveillance of important tourism spots of city through Punjab Safe City Command and Control Centre. It was informed that protection of people and foreign tourists was being ensured with latest artificial intelligence technology. The team also briefed about emergency 15 centre and facial recognition system.

They also visited the country’s first virtual women police station, child centre and virtual blood bank centre.

They termed the safe city system a role model for the region. They said, “Pakistan is the safest country for tourism.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECO delegation of 10 countries consisted of 25 ambassadors and representatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025