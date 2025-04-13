ICC creates fund for displaced Afghan women players

Afghanistan’s exiled women cricketers received a major boost on Sunday with the game’s governing body announcing a fund and task force to support them.

Afghanistan had 25 contracted women cricketers in 2020, most of whom have resettled in Australia with humanitarian visas due to restrictions at home under the hardline Taliban government.

The International Cricket Council said after its board meeting in Harare that it had joined with the cricket boards of India, England and Australia to sustain their careers.

“As part of the initiative, the ICC will establish a dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance, ensuring these cricketers have the resources they need to continue pursuing the game they love,” it said in a statement, without giving any financial details.

Australia and England have ruled out bilateral cricket with Afghanistan over the women’s rights issue and play them only in ICC events like World Cups and Champions Trophy.

“We are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances,” ICC chairman Jay Shah said.

“In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport.”