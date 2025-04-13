AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
World

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says ‘dozens of dead and wounded’ in Russian strike

AFP Published 13 Apr, 2025 03:02pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: A Russian ballistic missile attack on the centre of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy on Sunday left “dozens of dead and wounded”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

At least 21 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Sumy: emergency service

“A terrible Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy… According to preliminary data, there are dozens of dead and wounded civilians,” Zelenskyy said on social media, adding: “And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday… Only bastards can do this.”

