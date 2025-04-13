China’s Xi vows to Indonesia’s Prabowo to deepen partnership, Xinhua says

SHANGHAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to deepen his country’s strategic partnership with Indonesia in a call with President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told Prabowo the bilateral partnership had strategic significance and impact globally, as the two exchanged congratulations over the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Xinhua said.

Beijing is trying to persuade other nations to hew to a common line against US import tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

China’s Xi Jinping will visit Russia in 2025, Russian ambassador says

Xi will visit Indonesia’s fellow Southeast Asian nations Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from Monday, aiming to consolidate ties with some of China’s closest neighbours as trade tension escalates with the United States.