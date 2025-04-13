Russia says it downs 13 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia’s air defence units destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov region and one over the region of Belgorod, its defence ministry said on Sunday on social media.
Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured, Kyiv says
Russia’s air defence units destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov region and one over the region of Belgorod, its defence ministry said on Sunday on social media.
Russia launches scores of drones on Ukraine, four people injured, Kyiv says
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 11
|
280.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 11
|
280.28
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 11
|
143.54
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 11
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 11
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Apr 11
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 11
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 11
|
5,363.36
|
India Sensex / Apr 11
|
75,157.26
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 11
|
33,585.58
|
Nasdaq / Apr 11
|
16,724.46
|
Hang Seng / Apr 11
|
20,914.69
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 11
|
7,964.18
|
Dow Jones / Apr 11
|
40,212.71
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 11
|
20,374.10
|
France CAC40 / Apr 11
|
7,104.80
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 11
|
61.50
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 11
|
16,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 11
|
290,466
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 11
|
3,237.61
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 11
|
67.01
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 13
|
254.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 13
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak Agro Pack. (GEM) / Apr 11
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)(GEMPAPL)
|
8.85
▲ 1 (12.74%)
|
Ruby Textile / Apr 11
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
7
▲ 0.7 (11.11%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Apr 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
28.91
▲ 2.63 (10.01%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Apr 11
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
37.24
▲ 3.39 (10.01%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Apr 11
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
1,329.45
▲ 120.86 (10%)
|
ZIL Limited / Apr 11
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
295.72
▲ 26.88 (10%)
|
Jubile Life InsXD / Apr 11
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited(JLICL)
|
152.56
▲ 13.87 (10%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Apr 11
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
35.20
▲ 3.2 (10%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Apr 11
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.18
▲ 0.38 (10%)
|
Hoechst Pak. / Apr 11
Hoechst Pakistan Limited(HPL)
|
3,519
▲ 319 (9.97%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Oilboy Energy(R) / Apr 11
Oilboy Energy Limited(R)(OBOYR2)
|
1.84
▼ -0.41 (-18.22%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Apr 11
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
17.53
▼ -1.95 (-10.01%)
|
National Silk / Apr 11
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
30.75
▼ -3.25 (-9.56%)
|
Universal Ins. / Apr 11
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9
▼ -0.85 (-8.63%)
|
Noon Sugar / Apr 11
Noon Sugar Mills Limited(NONS)
|
71.10
▼ -6.61 (-8.51%)
|
Masood Textile / Apr 11
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
52
▼ -4.8 (-8.45%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Apr 11
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
26
▼ -2.29 (-8.09%)
|
Nimir Resins / Apr 11
Nimir Resins Limited(NRSL)
|
32.50
▼ -2.85 (-8.06%)
|
Chashma / Apr 11
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
59.02
▼ -4.97 (-7.77%)
|
EFU General / Apr 11
EFU General Insurance Limited(EFUG)
|
116
▼ -8.45 (-6.79%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 11
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
86,573,180
▼ -0.07
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 11
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
57,922,646
▲ 0.02
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 11
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
44,734,661
▲ 0.52
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 11
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
40,461,763
▲ 2.13
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 11
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
37,973,873
▼ -0.34
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 11
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
33,069,655
▲ 0.54
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Apr 11
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
25,314,966
▲ 2.71
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 11
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
21,075,820
▲ 0.24
|
Fauji Cement / Apr 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
19,242,425
▼ -0.65
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,890,477
▼ -0.01
Comments