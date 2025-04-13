Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, EMSC says

Ane earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the central Asian nation of Tajikistan at a depth of 16 km (10 miles) on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 11
|
280.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 11
|
280.28
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 11
|
143.54
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 11
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 11
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Apr 11
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 11
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 11
|
5,363.36
|
India Sensex / Apr 11
|
75,157.26
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 11
|
33,585.58
|
Nasdaq / Apr 11
|
16,724.46
|
Hang Seng / Apr 11
|
20,914.69
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 11
|
7,964.18
|
Dow Jones / Apr 11
|
40,212.71
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 11
|
20,374.10
|
France CAC40 / Apr 11
|
7,104.80
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 11
|
61.50
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 11
|
16,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 11
|
290,466
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 11
|
3,237.61
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 11
|
67.01
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 13
|
254.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 13
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak Agro Pack. (GEM) / Apr 11
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)(GEMPAPL)
|
8.85
▲ 1 (12.74%)
|
Ruby Textile / Apr 11
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
7
▲ 0.7 (11.11%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Apr 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
28.91
▲ 2.63 (10.01%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Apr 11
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
37.24
▲ 3.39 (10.01%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Apr 11
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
1,329.45
▲ 120.86 (10%)
|
ZIL Limited / Apr 11
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
295.72
▲ 26.88 (10%)
|
Jubile Life InsXD / Apr 11
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited(JLICL)
|
152.56
▲ 13.87 (10%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Apr 11
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
35.20
▲ 3.2 (10%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Apr 11
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.18
▲ 0.38 (10%)
|
Hoechst Pak. / Apr 11
Hoechst Pakistan Limited(HPL)
|
3,519
▲ 319 (9.97%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Oilboy Energy(R) / Apr 11
Oilboy Energy Limited(R)(OBOYR2)
|
1.84
▼ -0.41 (-18.22%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Apr 11
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
17.53
▼ -1.95 (-10.01%)
|
National Silk / Apr 11
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
30.75
▼ -3.25 (-9.56%)
|
Universal Ins. / Apr 11
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9
▼ -0.85 (-8.63%)
|
Noon Sugar / Apr 11
Noon Sugar Mills Limited(NONS)
|
71.10
▼ -6.61 (-8.51%)
|
Masood Textile / Apr 11
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
52
▼ -4.8 (-8.45%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Apr 11
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
26
▼ -2.29 (-8.09%)
|
Nimir Resins / Apr 11
Nimir Resins Limited(NRSL)
|
32.50
▼ -2.85 (-8.06%)
|
Chashma / Apr 11
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
59.02
▼ -4.97 (-7.77%)
|
EFU General / Apr 11
EFU General Insurance Limited(EFUG)
|
116
▼ -8.45 (-6.79%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 11
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
86,573,180
▼ -0.07
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 11
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
57,922,646
▲ 0.02
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 11
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
44,734,661
▲ 0.52
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 11
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
40,461,763
▲ 2.13
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 11
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
37,973,873
▼ -0.34
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 11
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
33,069,655
▲ 0.54
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Apr 11
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
25,314,966
▲ 2.71
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 11
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
21,075,820
▲ 0.24
|
Fauji Cement / Apr 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
19,242,425
▼ -0.65
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,890,477
▼ -0.01
